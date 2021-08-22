Forecast: Rain chances ahead in the metro

Today, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, rain chances increase to 50% with a low of 72.

Monday has a 20% chance of showers with a high of 92.

The upcoming forecast:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 7 mph.