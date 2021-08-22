 Skip to main content
Forecast: Rain chances ahead in the metro
top story

Forecast: Rain chances ahead in the metro

082221-cbn-news-weather-p1

A water skier is pulled behind a boat on Carter Lake near Shoreline Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Today, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, rain chances increase to 50% with a low of 72.

Monday has a 20% chance of showers with a high of 92.

The upcoming forecast:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

A water skier is pulled behind a boat on Carter Lake near Shoreline Golf Course on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind around 7 mph.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

