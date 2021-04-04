Forecast: Rain chances on the way

Highs stay in the 80s through Monday, before dropping into the 70s on Tuesday and in the 60s on Wednesday.

Today will have sunny skies with a high of 84, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds from the south will pick up in the afternoon, gusting as high as 28 mph at times.

Tonight, temps will drop into the 50s, with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms moving into the area.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.