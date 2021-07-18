Forecast: Rain chances return to the area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain today with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, rain chances continue with a low of 64.

Monday will have a high of 85 with sunny skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.