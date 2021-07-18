 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Rain chances return to the area
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rain chances return to the area

{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain today with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, rain chances continue with a low of 64.

Download PDF CBIW0718.PDF

Monday will have a high of 85 with sunny skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday: A 20% chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert