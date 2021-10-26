Forecast: Rain chances return tonight

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s, but winds from the southeast will make it feel cooler.

Southeast winds may gust as high as 33 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, an 80% chance of rain and thunderstorms moves into the area.

Overnight, the low will be 53 as high winds continue from the southeast.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 p.m., then showers likely. High near 55. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

