Forecast: Rain chances today continue through the week

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see showers and thunderstorms early this morning with highs climbing into the lower 70s in the afternoon.

Throughout the day, south winds may gust as high as 30 mph at time, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, rain chances continue with a 40% chance after 8 p.m.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South southeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.