Forecast: Rain chances today

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. today, with rain chances increasing to 80% tonight according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The high is around 89, with a low of 64.
Here’s the forecast from the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 64. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.