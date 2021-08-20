 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Rain chances today
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rain chances today

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. today, with rain chances increasing to 80% tonight according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The high is around 89, with a low of 64.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Low around 64. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man claiming to have bomb near Capitol surrenders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert