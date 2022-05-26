Forecast: Rain clears as we head into holiday weekend

This morning will be cloudy, with a 30% chance of showers giving way to sunny skies this afternoon.

Today’s high will be near 64, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight’s low will be around 47.

Morning showers wrap up a two-plus day stretch of gloomy weather in the metro. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 10 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.