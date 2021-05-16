Forecast: Rain continues to be around

Indoor activities may be the way to go today in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, a 60% chance of showers move into the are this afternoon with a high of 71.
Showers continue overnight with lows in the 50s. Rain chances continue into next week.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.