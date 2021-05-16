 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Rain continues to be around
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rain continues to be around

{{featured_button_text}}

Indoor activities may be the way to go today in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, a 60% chance of showers move into the are this afternoon with a high of 71.

Showers continue overnight with lows in the 50s. Rain chances continue into next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Download PDF CBIW0516.PDF

Today: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert