Forecast: Rain continues Wednesday

Yesterday’s gloomy weather will stick around, with showers likely throughout the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely between noon and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 57. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.