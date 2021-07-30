Forecast: Rain expected today, Saturday

There’s a good chance of rain today.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, with the chance climbing to 70% overnight into Saturday.

The high today is 86, with a low around 69.

The rain is set to continue on Saturday morning and early afternoon, with a 50% chance before 1 p.m. The high is 81, with a low of 63.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Areas of smoke. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 6 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Areas of smoke. Cloudy, with a low around 69. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

