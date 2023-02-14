Rain is expected today, with a south southeast wind gusting as high as 31 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Chance of precipitation is 100% and the high should reach 50.

There is a 20% chance of rain before midnight tonight, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 28.

Temperatures are expected to cool midweek, with snow possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Things should begin heating back up over the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain. High near 50. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20% chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Windy, with a south southwest wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west northwest 20 to 25 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday night: A 50% chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow after 9 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a north wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Thursday: A 30% chance of snow before noon. Patchy blowing snow before 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.