Forecast: Rain likely, snow possible

Expect rain today. And maybe some snow tonight.

The National Weather Service said there’s an 80% chance of precipitation, with rain and thunderstorms possible during the day. The high is around 69, though it’ll be windy, with gusts up to 36 mph possible.

“A pair of systems will bring an end to our relatively quiet stretch of weather. Thunderstorms will be possible ... Saturday, before cooler air switches precipitation over ice and snow Saturday evening and Sunday night through Monday,” the weather service said of potential precipitation in in its forecast discussion.

Tonight it’ll be windy with a low around 25.

Sunday’s high is around 40, with rain and snow likely in the evening. The low is around 22.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 69. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Snow possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Rain likely before 7 p.m., then rain and snow likely between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then snow likely after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

