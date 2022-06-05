Forecast: Rain likely throughout the week

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 80, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, accompanied by a south wind of 5 to 9 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are almost certain for tonight, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation in 80%.

A chance of rain is possible daily through Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.