Forecast: Rain likely today

Expected Saturday showers are forecast to continue today.

There’s a 70% chance of precipitation today, according to the National Weather service, with showers and thunderstorms possible through around 4 p.m. The high today is around 70, with light winds.

The evening low is around 51, the weather service said.

Monday is set to be sunny with a high around 81, with evening rain possible.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

