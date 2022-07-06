Forecast: Rain likely tonight

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.