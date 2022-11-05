Forecast: Rain mixed with snow possible this morning

Rain may mix with and transition to snow during the overnight hours, especially between midnight and 8 a.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service announced via its Hazardous Weather Outlook on Friday.

“For much of the area, any snow will melt on contact, but we do expect a band of snow to develop and become heavy enough to accumulate on grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses,” the outlook said. “The most likely location of any snow accumulation should be near and southeast of a line from Beatrice to Omaha to Denison. Any lingering snow should come to an end by 8 a.m. and be fully melted shortly thereafter.”

Today will be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clear, with a high near 50. It will be windy, with gusts as high as 23 mph possible.

Tonight will also be windy and mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday will see wind, but will be mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

A chance for rain returns overnight Monday into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.