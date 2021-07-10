Forecast: Rain possible much of weekend

Much-needed rain is possible today, Sunday and the majority of the upcoming week in the drought-stricken metro area.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, which predicted a 60% chance of precipitation throughout the day and into the evening Between a quarter and half an inch of rain is possible.

The high today is around 77, with wind gusts as fast as 17 mph. The low is 63 with similar wind.

There’s a 40% chance of more showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, before it becomes partly sunny with a high around 75.

After sunny skies and a high around 80 on Monday, there’s a chance of rain Tuesday through Friday.

Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:

