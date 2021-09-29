Forecast: Rain possible through at least Monday

Rain chances move into the metro area today, bringing with them cooler temps than the previous three days.

The high today is around 84, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Wind speeds could reach 18 mph.

There’s a 70% chance of overnight rain, with a low of 65.

Thursday’s high is 75, with a 90% chance of rain during the day and 60% chance at night. The low is 62.

