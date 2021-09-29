Forecast: Rain possible through at least Monday

Rain chances move into the metro area today, bringing with them cooler temps than the previous three days.
The high today is around 84, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon. Wind speeds could reach 18 mph.
There’s a 70% chance of overnight rain, with a low of 65.
Thursday’s high is 75, with a 90% chance of rain during the day and 60% chance at night. The low is 62.
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 75. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.