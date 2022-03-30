Forecast: Rain possible today, snow tonight

Rain chances continue today in the Council Bluffs metro area.

There's a 50% chance of rain during the day, with a 40% chance of precipitation in the evening. That could turn into snow.

The high is around 43, with a low around 28.

Here's a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of rain before and snow in the morning and a chance of rain after noon. Some thunder is also possible. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 10 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: A 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday night: Rain likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Tuesday: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.