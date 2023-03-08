There is a 50% chance of rain today, along with cloudy skies and a high near 39, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts as high as 20 mph are possible.

Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 32. Rain is likely from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight, Rain, snow and sleet are likely before 1 a.m. Rain is also likely after 2 a.m. Chance of precipitaiton is 60%. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 39. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, snow, and sleet likely before 1 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet between 10 and 2 a.m., then rain likely after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Thursday: Rain and snow, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. High near 38. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Blustery, with a north northeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Saturday: A chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.