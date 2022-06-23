Forecast: Rain returns to the Bluffs

After some dry, sunny days, a chance of showers and thunderstorms returns to the area after 2 p.m. today. Skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

On Friday, more rain is possible before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south southeast wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.