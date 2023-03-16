Rain, snow and sleet is expected this morning, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation should become all snow after 2 p.m. and patchy, blowing snow is expected after 3 p.m.

Following yesterday’s high near 60 — a “false spring,” according to the weather service’s forecast discussion — temperatures will fall to around 31 by 5 p.m. tomorrow, a nearly 30 degree difference.

Conditions will be incredibly windy again; gusts as high as 44 mph are possible. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tonight, there is a smaller chance of snow. Skies will be cloudy, then gradually become partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Conditions will remain windy.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Rain, snow and sleet, becoming all snow after 2 p.m. Patchy blowing snow after 3 p.m. Temperature falling to around 31 by 5 p.m. Windy, with a southeast wind 9 to 14 mph becoming north northwest 23 to 28 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A 10% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Patchy blowing snow before 7 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 18. Windy, with a north northwest wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Northwest wind around 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.