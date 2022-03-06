Forecast: Rain, snow possible today

After a rainy Saturday, more precipitation is possible tonight.

There’s a 50% chance tonight, according to the National Weather Service, which expects a mix of rain and possibly snow before 8 p.m. before it turns into snow as temps drop.

The high today is around 41, with wind speeds up to 20 mph. The evening low is around 22, with lighter winds.

Another front with possible precipitation is slated to roll in on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. North northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of snow after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9. Blustery.

Friday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.