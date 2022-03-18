Forecast: Rain, snow possible

With temps dipping a bit and precipitation in the forecast, it’s possible there was snow Thursday night that could continue until around 11 a.m. today.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance of precipitation today, with snow possible before 11 a.m., turning to rain until around 1 p.m. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high around 50. Wind up to 22 mph is possible.

The evening low is around 30.

“The ground temperatures should be just warm enough to where the snowfall rates will not be high enough to accumulate much snow and most of what falls will melt,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

It’ll be sunny with a high around 62 on Saturday, with light winds. The low Saturday is around 39. And rounding out the weekend, Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 69 and low of 52.

Monday through Wednesday bring another chance of rain and snow.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday: A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Monday night: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

