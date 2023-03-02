Potential for a rain snow mix today is unlikely. The previously forecast storm system is now expected to pass to our south, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Tonight’s low drops to around 29.

Highs for for Friday and Saturday hover in the upper 40s.

A warming trend is expected this weekend, with Sunday’s high near 60 degrees, the forecast discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 7 to 13 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.