 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Rain to start the week, sunny skies for weekend
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rain to start the week, sunny skies for weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Submitted_weather.jpg

Holy Family Catholic Church stands at the start of this amazing rainbow that appeared after the storm on Friday.

 Courtesy Jessie Brizendine

Chances for rain start off the week, but clear out leaving clear skies for the holiday weekend.

Download PDF CBIW0629.PDF

There is a 30% chance of shower’s and thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Highs will climb into the 80s this afternoon with a slight breeze.

Tonight, chances for showers continue with a low of 66.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light south southwest wind.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north wind.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Independence Day: Sunny, with a high near 89.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert