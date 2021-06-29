Forecast: Rain to start the week, sunny skies for weekend

Chances for rain start off the week, but clear out leaving clear skies for the holiday weekend.

There is a 30% chance of shower’s and thunderstorms today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Highs will climb into the 80s this afternoon with a slight breeze.

Tonight, chances for showers continue with a low of 66.

The forecast for the upcoming week:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light south southwest wind.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Light north wind.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.