Forecast: Rain today, cooler temps in the area

Showers and thunderstorms move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this morning.
Today, temps will be in the lower 50s with a 90% chance of storms, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, rain chances continue with a low of 39.
Overnight north winds may gust as high as 26 mph at times.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy fog after 8 a.m. High near 51. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61.