Forecast: Rain today, cooler temps in the area

Showers and thunderstorms move into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area this morning.

Today, temps will be in the lower 50s with a 90% chance of storms, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, rain chances continue with a low of 39.

Overnight north winds may gust as high as 26 mph at times.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 p.m. Patchy fog after 8 a.m. High near 51. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 6 to 9 mph.