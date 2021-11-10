Forecast: Rain today, snow possible at end of the week

Expect rain today in the metro area. And there’s a chance of snow later in the week.
There’s an 80% chance of rain today, according to the National Weather Service, with a 30% chance in the evening.
“It looks like rain is definitely going to happen. Temperatures are warm enough that it’ll just be rain,” said Meteorologist Van DeWald with the National Weather Service. “Just a rainy day.”
The high today is around 55, with a low in the evening of 38.
The high on Thursday is 50, with a low of 31. DeWald said there’s a roughly 20% chance of snow Thursday night into Friday morning.
“If we do get snow it’s probably not going to be a lot. I don’t think it would measure,” he said.
The high Friday is 39, and “with strong winds it’ll make it feel in the 20s,” DeWald said. Wind speeds of 25-35 mph are expected with gusts up to 40-45 mph possible.
Saturday night there’s a chance of rain and snow, he said.
“It’s still far out enough it’s tough to get specifics. There’s a system coming in that gives us a chance Saturday night,” DeWald said. “But nothing substantial, we don’t think.”
Today: Rain, mainly after noon. High near 55. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 30% chance of rain before midnight. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Saturday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.