Forecast: Rain will round out the week

After an unseasonably warm few days, chances of rain will round of the rest of week.

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 75. Wind carries through the week, with a south wind of 15 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 33 mph forecast for today.

There is a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. and showers and possibly a thunderstorm are expected tonight, with an evening chance of precipitation at 90%.

The low will be around 43 and evening conditions will remain windy.

Rain is expected Friday, and Saturday could see a morning mix of rain and snow, with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 43. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night: Rain showers likely before 4 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.