Forecast: Rainy chances, cooler temps today
The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain this morning with a 20% chance before noon.

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high of 77, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 50s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunny skies return Wednesday with a high of 78.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

