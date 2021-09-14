Forecast: Rainy chances, cooler temps today

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain this morning with a 20% chance before noon.
This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high of 77, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, temps drop into the 50s with partly cloudy skies.
Sunny skies return Wednesday with a high of 78.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 63.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.