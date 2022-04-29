 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Rainy days ahead

There’s a chance of rain today, Saturday and Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 and 4 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Low around 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night: A chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

