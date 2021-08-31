Forecast: Rainy week ahead for metro area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain this morning with a 60% chance mainly before 8 a.m.
The high for today is 80 with partly sunny skies. Tonight, temps drop into the 60s with a 20% chance of rain.
Chances for rain continue through the week.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska said a few storms could be capable of strong damaging winds and heavy rainfall.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.