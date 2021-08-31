 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Rainy week ahead for metro area
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rainy week ahead for metro area

{{featured_button_text}}
082421-cbn-news-weather-p4

A bee pollinates zinnia flowers outside the Broadway Fountain on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain this morning with a 60% chance mainly before 8 a.m.

The high for today is 80 with partly sunny skies. Tonight, temps drop into the 60s with a 20% chance of rain.

Chances for rain continue through the week.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska said a few storms could be capable of strong damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert