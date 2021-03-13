Forecast: Rainy weekend for the area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see rain this afternoon that will continue into Monday.

Today, highs will be in the mid 50s with a a 50% chance of rain after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 43 with rain chances increased to 90%.

Sunday has a 100% chance of rain, with east winds gusting as high as 37 mph throughout the day.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain. Low around 43. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday: Rain. High near 46. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}