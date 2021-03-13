Forecast: Rainy weekend for the area

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see rain this afternoon that will continue into Monday.
Today, highs will be in the mid 50s with a a 50% chance of rain after noon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temp will drop down to 43 with rain chances increased to 90%.
Sunday has a 100% chance of rain, with east winds gusting as high as 37 mph throughout the day.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 50% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain. Low around 43. East wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday: Rain. High near 46. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Sunday night: Rain. Low around 39. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Monday: A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.