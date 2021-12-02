Forecast: Rare highs for December

We’re seeing especially unusual or “exceptionally rare” warmth for December, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

Today will be sunny with a high near 71, with a west wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Omaha has only reached 70 degrees three times in December since NWS started keeping track in 1871. The last time: 82 years ago in 1939.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 42 and a south southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

A cold front is expected to move through Friday, limiting high temperatures to the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday afternoon. Winds with the front look modest, with northerly gusts only in the 20 to 30 mph range.

The front will begin to cool things locally, but it won’t be drastic. Friday will be sunny with a high near 58 an a north wind 6 to 14 mph.

The full forecast, according to the weather service:

