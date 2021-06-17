Forecast: Record heat expected in metro on Thursday

Temperatures are set to reach the century mark today.

The high is 103, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. That temperature would break records for this time of year in Omaha dating back to 1918.

Meteorologist Brett Albright with the weather service noted that could well be a record for Council Bluffs as well, though the service doesn’t have a long enough period of tracking in the city for record highs and lows.

“In this region, we have historic records for Norfolk (Nebraska), Omaha and Lincoln (Nebraska), related to the time tracking observations and the quality of observations,” he said. “That said, Council Bluffs is going to be in the 100s. It’s going to be hot.”

Today will likely be the peak for now, as tonight into Friday there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Friday’s high is 94, Saturday and Sunday’s high is 91 and the high dips to 76 on Monday.

“Next week, depending on how it plays out, we could see highs in the 70s, especially if it rains,” Albright said. “It’s just going to be tomorrow for the 100s. We’re on a trajectory taking us back to average or below-average temperatures.”

Here’s the full forecast, according to the weather service: