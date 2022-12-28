Forecast: Relative warm trend continues

“It could be worse” is the easiest way to describe this week’s weather forecast, and compared to last week, it’s much better.

A relative warm trend continues, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Today’s high will be around 40, with temperatures expected in that low 40s range through the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a south wind is expected to gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 28. The wind will calm after midnight.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: A 20% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Monday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.