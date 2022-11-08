Forecast: Relatively low chances of rain today

Meteorologists aren’t quite sure if it’ll rain this Election Day, but there’s a good chance of wind — just like election prognosticators aren’t sure who’ll win, but there’s a good chance the outcome will be contentious.

For the sky today, there is a 30% chance of precipitation today and a 20% chance of precipitation tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Today will see mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers, with a high near 62. Thunderstorms are also possible after 3 p.m.

Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 59 and a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

With so many windy days over the past few weeks, it should be no surprise that today and tonight will be windy, with gusts as high as 29 mph during the day and as high as 26 mph at night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. South southeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers between midnight and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a 10th of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday night: A slight chance of rain before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 28.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.