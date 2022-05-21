Forecast: Saturday is coolest day in weeks

Cooler weather has found its way into the region, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Today’s high is near 55, with a north wind around 11 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

There is a 30% chance of afternoon showers, mainly before 1 p.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 40 and a north wind of 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.

Saturday’s highs will fall about 20 degrees short of seasonal averages, according to the forecast discussion. With highs in the mid-50s, that will be the coolest day in over two weeks.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north northwest after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Light northwest wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.