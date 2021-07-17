Forecast: Saturday will be sunny and clear, rain possible Sunday

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 83, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 64 and low winds.

Sunny skies continue throughout the weekend, with a 20% chance of showers Sunday and a slight chance of showers into Sunday evening. Thunderstorms are possible early Monday morning after 4 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.