Forecast: Saturday will be sunny and clear, rain possible Sunday

From left, Twin brothers Wyatt and Coltyn Gray, both 8, Caisyn Murrell, 8, and her sister, Caidence, 6, splash around near 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The kids are in town from Sacremento, Calif., visiting their grandmother, Sharon Gray, who turned 80 on Thursday. The kids’ mothers said they’re expecting nearly 200 people to show up for Gray’s birthday party on Saturday.
Kensley Czaplewski celebrates turning 4 with some fun in the sun near 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North Second and Grant streets on July 20.
Lexi Van Riper, 12, laughs as she sprays her friends with a hose near 25th Avenue and Pavich Drive during one of the Council Bluffs Fire Department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North Second and Grant streets on July 20.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 83, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 64 and low winds.
Sunny skies continue throughout the weekend, with a 20% chance of showers Sunday and a slight chance of showers into Sunday evening. Thunderstorms are possible early Monday morning after 4 a.m.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 10%.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.