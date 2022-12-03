Forecast: Seasonable weather returns

After unseasonably warm temperatures and a wind advisory Friday, a colder front has moved in pushing temperatures lower.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 33, according to the National Weather Service. A northwest wind of 6 to 8 mph becomes south in the afternoon and could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday and Monday will see highs in the mid- to low 40s. Relatively quiet weather is expected for much of next week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.