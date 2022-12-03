Forecast: Seasonable weather returns

After unseasonably warm temperatures and a wind advisory Friday, a colder front has moved in pushing temperatures lower.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 33, according to the National Weather Service. A northwest wind of 6 to 8 mph becomes south in the afternoon and could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday and Monday will see highs in the mid- to low 40s. Relatively quiet weather is expected for much of next week, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.