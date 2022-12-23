 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Forecast: Second day of bitter wind chills

Today will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 0, according to the National Weather Service. It will be windy, with gusts as high as 44 mph and wind chill values as low as -37.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around -8 and wind chill values as low as -28.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Areas of blowing snow. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Wind chill values as low as -37. Windy, with a northwest wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -28. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Saturday: Sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -9.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

Sunday night: A slight chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

