Forecast: Second official day of summer is sunny and hot

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and a light north wind, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66 and a south southeast wind of 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday brings a chance of precipitation, with chances of showers varying into the weekend.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.