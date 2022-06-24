Forecast: Showers in store for today, tonight

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 86, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is in the forecast, with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Tonight, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Evening skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

The forecast for Friday is a “bit tricky,” especially during the late afternoon and evening, when a warm front may be drifting across our region, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

“The most likely scenario is that our region remains capped through sunset Friday. This would result in a humid, partly cloudy and breezy day, with any storm activity holding off until the arrival of a cold front after sunset,” said the forecast discussion.

“Scenario two (though less likely) would be more impactful and would involve sufficient mixing/lift along the warm front to erode the cap, resulting in isolated thunderstorms during the 4 to 9 p.m. window Friday evening.”

There is another chance of showers on Saturday, accompanied by otherwise sunny and warm weather.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.