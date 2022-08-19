Forecast: Showers likely after 2 p.m.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.