Forecast: Showers likely to end the week

Chances for rain and showers return to the metro, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. this morning.
Today, highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, skies will become mostly clear while temps drop into the 50s.
Thursday will have a change of pace with sunshine and highs in the 80s — rain chances return Thursday night.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.