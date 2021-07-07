Forecast: Showers likely to end the week

Chances for rain and showers return to the metro, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. this morning.

Today, highs will be in the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, skies will become mostly clear while temps drop into the 50s.

Thursday will have a change of pace with sunshine and highs in the 80s — rain chances return Thursday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.