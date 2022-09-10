Forecast: Showers, possibly a thunderstorm

Predicted rain will help usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

Today’s high will be near 67, according to the National Weather Service. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, are expected during the day.

Tonight will be cloudy, then gradually become partly cloudy, with a low around 51. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this evening.

Dry weather and warming temperatures back above normal are forecast through midweek, eventually reaching the upper 80s by Wednesday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 74. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.