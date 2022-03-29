Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms expected today

Expect showers and thunderstorms today and into the evening.

The National Weather Service said there’s a 40% chance of rain today, which increases to a 60% in the evening. The high will be around 69, with strong winds. The low is around 38.

There’s a chance of more rain and some snow on Wednesday.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 13 to 21 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain showers before 10 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10pm and 11pm, then a chance of snow showers after 11 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Friday: A slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.