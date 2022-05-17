Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible today

Expect showers and thunderstorms today into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 60% chance of precipitation during the day, which increases to 70% in the evening. The high is around 78, with a low around 61, the weather service said.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.