Brace yourselves for six more weeks of winter.

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow Thursday morning, something folklore says means a longer winter.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 26 and wind gusts as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 19; winds continue.

The weekend will be warmer, with mostly sunny to sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 26. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Sunny, with a high near 49.