Forecast: Slight breeze for today, high winds for Saturday

A slight breeze is expected throughout the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today.

Highs will climb into the upper 40s by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 38.

Winds pick up on Saturday with a west wind gusting as high as 23 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 37.